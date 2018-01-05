Kineton nurse found with indecent images of children on laptop avoids jail

A Kineton nurse who worked at a nursing home has lost his job and is to lose his home after the police arrested him and found indecent images of children on his laptop.

But after hearing he had only a handful of images, a judge at Warwick Crown Court gave Manikuttan Narayanaru a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Narayanaru, 29, of Banbury Street, Kineton, who had pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Prosecutor Naomi Dean said that in February last year police officers went to Birmingham International airport where Narayanaru was arriving on a flight from India.

He was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images, although no charge resulted from that, and a number of items were seized from his luggage.

His home was then searched and further items were seized including a laptop on which movies of pre-pubescent girls were found.

There were two classed as being in category A, showing girls being subjected to penetrative sexual acts, and one in category C, defined as showing children in naked or indecent poses.

In addition, there was an image of extreme pornography showing a sex act with an animal, said Miss Dean.

When Narayanaru was first interviewed, he made no comment – but when he was questioned again in October, he made some admissions, she added.

Harjinder Johal, defending, said: “The position my client finds himself in is somewhat of an awkward situation. He has never been in trouble with the police before.

“He came from India to the United Kingdom because his family needed money. He was told to qualify as a nurse, which he did, and he arrived in England on a work visa in December 2014.

“He was working as a nurse with adults in a nursing home, and every month sent money home.

“As a result of this one mistake he now finds himself in a position where he has criminal convictions of a severe nature.

“In addition, he has to move out of his accommodation, which is owned by the nursing home he was working for.

“He has lost a lot. Had he not committed these offences, after five years he could have applied for indefinite leave to remain.

“He went to India to get married, and if he had been given that leave to remain, he would have been able to bring his wife here,” added Mr Johal, who pointed out that there were ‘a low number of images.’

Sentencing Narayanaru, who was also ordered to pay £340 costs, Recorder Balraj Bhatia told him: “You know the contents of those images. They are vile and they are disgusting.

“More importantly, they concentrate on the abuse of very young children, and the psychological harm those children suffer is immeasurable.

“People like you who are in possession of such images give fuel to that particular industry.”

And of Narayanaru’s status in this country, Recorder Bhatia added: “It is inevitable your presence will not be satisfactorily required here. I am quite satisfied you will make appropriate arrangements to go back home.”