Kings High in Warwick named as 'best private school in West Midlands'

Staff and pupils at Kings High School in Warwick are 'delighted' after the school was named by the Sunday Times as the West Midlands Independent Secondary School of the Year.

The top performing schools in the West Midlands are due be revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2019 this Sunday (November 25).

Richard Nicholson, headmaster of King’s High, said he was thrilled the school came top of the class.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted for our girls, staff and parents. This is a tremendous accolade, recognising both the girls’ achievements, and the all-round experience we offer."

Although it was not ranked as the best school purely in terms of academic results, its massive improvement this year was a key factor in the school scooping the award.

Just under 90 percent of A-level exams at King's High achieved grades A*-B in the summer, up by 18.6 percentage points on last year.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “Few schools in the country can show the year-on-year improvement in results achieved by the girls at King’s High this year. The improvement matters not because the school’s league table ranking has shot up, but because of the individual triumphs that lie behind those outstanding results.

“King’s High encourages achievement in multiple spheres of activity, examinations being just one. The result is a vibrant school community, and girls who brim with self-confidence and leave the school ready to make a mark upon society in their chosen field.”

King Edward VI School in Stratford was also named as the best state secondary school in the West Midlands in the guide. It is among the top 20 in the country in terms of exam results.

Alistair added: "This school is constantly pushing itself in the classroom, on the sports fields, on stage and in concert to greater and greater success. It regards itself as the inferior of no-one and capable of being the very best.