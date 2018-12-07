Last few days to see Warwick Christmas Tree Festival and poppy tribute

There’s just a few days left to see the Christmas Tree Festival and community poppy tribute in Warwick.

Sunday (December 9) will mark the last day for both the festival and the tribute, which are located inside St Mary’s Church.

The community poppy tribute, which was created by the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee, is made up of more than 60,000 handmade poppies. The tribute was created to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Christmas Tree Festival features trees that have been decorated by local schools, businesses and organisations.

Entry to the Christmas Tree Festival costs £1 and people can also vote for their favourite tree.

If anyone would like to make a donation for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project go to www.easydonate.org/STMW001, or text STMW001 to 70970 to donate £5.

All donations for Warwick Poppies will be shared equally between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the St Mary’s Church Capital Campaign.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Father Christmas will be visiting the Christmas Tree Festival at 11am. Also, at 11am, residents are also being invited to have tea and cake with Warwick mayor Richard Eddy.

Poet and storyteller Jenny Heap will also be running a Christmas children’s workshop at 11am. Tickets cost £3.50 per child. Tickets are available from the church shop.

At 7.30pm The St Mary’s Scholars Choir will be performing and tickets cost £12.50 and can be bought from the church shop.

For more information click here