Last week to see community poppy tribute in Warwick

There is just a week left to see the massive poppy tribute in Warwick.

Since early October the community tribute made up of 62,438 handmade poppies has been on display inside St Mary’s Church commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The tribute was put together by the Warwick Poppies 2018 project committee who worked over a year to gather as many poppies as they could for the display.

Now the display is reaching its final week inside the church and as of last night (Thursday) the poppies were joined by the decorated Christmas trees for the annual St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival.

Each tree has been decorated by a school, organisation, business or charity in the Warwick area.

Both the festival and the poppy display will be available to see until Sunday December 9.

Entry to the Christmas Tree Festival costs £1 and people can also vote for their favourite tree.

There is also a few copies of The Warwick Poppies commemorative booklet still available from the Warwick tourist information centre in Jury Street and the St Mary’s Church Shop. The booklets cost £2 and include a message of support from The Queen.

If anyone would like to make a donation for the Warwick Poppies 2018 go to www.easydonate.org/STMW001, or text STMW001 to 70970 to donate £5.

All donations for Warwick Poppies will be shared equally between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the St Mary’s Church Capital Campaign.