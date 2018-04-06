Leamington-based civil engineers raise £30k for charities - in one year

A Leamington-based civil engineering company, whose staff formed a charitable trust to focus their fundraising, has presented their efforts to five charities.

Having fundraised over the years on an ad-hoc basis, in 2017 a group of employees at O’Brien Contractors (OBCL) decided to make a more directed approach towards charitable fundraising and the O’Brien Charitable Trust (OBCT) was formed.

It was decided to that the fundraising could have greater impact if it was to support specific causes, rather than larger charities and a group of eight people OBCL staff formed a fundraising committee setting a target of £15,000.

The directors offered to match every pound collected by the group.

Charities chosen for 2017 were the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance Services, and a number of small local charities.

Throughout the year, seven events raised the full amount, match funded to £30k.

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance received a £10k and a £6k donation each was made to Freddie’s Wish, which supports bereaved parents, Guy’s Gift, which supports bereaved children and young people, and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, which provides respite and end-of-life care for children aged from birth to 5 years.

The remaining £2k was donated to the Helping Harry Trust to help support a little boy who suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and has very complex needs.

OBCL Managing Director, Peter O’Brien said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone that has helped the Trust reach its fundraising goal.”