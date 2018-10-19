Leamington bowling greens officially confirmed as part of Commonwealth Games 2022

The bowling greens at Victoria Park in Leamington will be used for tournaments as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games it has been confirmed.

The announcement was made as part of an event in Birmingham - the city which will host the games - today.

Noel Butler, the Warwick District councillor responsible for the Commonwealth Games in Leamington and portfolio holder for business said: “Warwick district is delighted that its lawn bowls facility in Leamington is one of the many exciting venues being offered as part of Birmingham 2022, providing a platform to showcase our district to a worldwide audience.

"We are looking forward to working together with Bowls England, the local tourism industry, business and sports organisations to make the most of this wonderful opportunity.”

