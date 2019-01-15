Leamington Carnival will be back with procession in the summer

Leamington Carnival is set to run with a procession again this year after fears this feature of the event might have to be scrapped.

The carnival team has announced that it is now on a “sound financial footing” for the event to go ahead on Saturday July 13.

Leamington Carnival

And both float and walking entries are being encouraged to come forward.

Jamie Walker, chairman for the event, said: “We are pleased to have now opened the applications for floats. Last year was a great success with our new route, and we hope more businesses, groups & school can join in the fun.’

“It’s free to enter, we provide a lorry and driver for the day and is a great opportunity to join in some fun along with raising awareness and funds for your chosen charity.”

In the run-up to last year’s event, the organisers warned that this year’s carnival might have to be stripped back amid fears of a lack of support from businesses in and around the town.

At the time, organiser Steph Manning said: “We simply cannot find the funding to do this anymore, there has been a lack of support from businesses from in and around the town - which is a massive disappointment.

“The event attracts thousands of people into the town centre and I feel this event is a benefit for the town along with keeping history alive.”

But the event proved to be a success with more than 15 groups and organisations taking part in the procession which followed a revised route starting at the Campion Hills, down the Parade and ending at Dormer Place.

As with previous years, the event this year will include a festival with live music, a fair and more than 60 stalls at the Pump Room Gardens from 11am until 6pm.

Booking for stalls is open now.

The carnival was brought back as an event in 2014 after a hiatus which started in 1998.

The event was cancelled for 2015 after the organisers struggled to recruit enough volunteers to help out.

But it made another comeback in 2016 despite fears that a procession might not be included.

The event costs about £6,000 and requires the backing of businesses and organisations to go ahead.

It also raises money for good causes in and around Leamington with collections taking place during the procession.

For more information about the event and to register a stall or to take part in the procession visit www.leamingtoncarnival.org.uk