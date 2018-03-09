Leamington Civic Ball raises £4k for Mayor’s chosen charities

The annual Leamington Civic Ball has been hailed a success by the town’s mayor.
Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Caroline Evetts hosted the masked ball at the Town Hall, raising over £4,000 for her chosen charities.
More than 100 people joined the mayor at the glittering evening to support the Mayor’s three charities: The Samaritans, Alzheimer’s Society and the NSPCC.
The Town Hall was lit up to show its beautiful architectural structure.
The mood was set by a pianist playing on a grand piano, lit with candelabra, for the guests’ arrival and singing from the Spa Opera Group.
The Mayor said: “It was a vibrant evening and people were so very generous, I want to thank all my friends, family, local businesses and fellow Mayors for all their support.
“This was the most important event of my mayoral fundraising year and to be able to raise more than £4,000 in just one event was wonderful.”