Leamington Creative Quarter masterplan to be showcased at international event

A vision to establish a new Creative Quarter in Leamington Spa will be under the spotlight at the world’s largest property and investment show next month.

A new 10-year masterplan for the area is being finalised by regeneration experts Complex Development Projects (CDP) after nearly two years of work on the project.

CDP is the development partner of Warwick District Council in the scheme, which focuses on restoring several key buildings and making improvements to the public realm to further strengthen the town’s opportunities for the creative sectors, and could bring around 300 new jobs to the town centre.

The vision for the area includes plans to improve the routes and environment from the railway station to the town centre and will see proposed restoration of Spencer Yard, the United Reformed Church and potential regeneration and new uses of space in other buildings including the town hall and the Pump Rooms.

A consultation exercise, which involved liaising with over 600 businesses and

residents in a series of public forums and surveys, has now finished and CDP is evaluating responses before presenting the final masterplan to the council next month.

CDP will be showcasing the plans to the four day MIPIM event at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, next month.