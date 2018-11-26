Leamington curry house wins yet another award

A Leamington curry house has won yet another award for excellence in its industry,

Millennium Balti in Bath Street was named as the best Asian Restaurant in the West Midlands at the Asian Curry Awards 2018 which took place Grosvenor House, in Mayfair, London recently.

Owner Mohammed Ahad and his brothers also received a special recognition award for their outstanding contribution to the industry.

The curry house has won several industry awards in the past few years.

Mr Ahad said: "Thank you to all the wonderful people aho have shown us love and support.

And a special 'thank you' to all of our customers who voted for us in abundance and who wrote reviews and letters for our submission pieces.

"We couldn't have done it without you all.

"Also we were lucky and privileged to have the one and only Pat Chapman, who is chief judge for the Asian Curry Awards, dine at our restaurant.

"He is a highly respected food expert and critic and impressing him is no easy feat.

"To be nominated and reach finals itself is a huge accolade as the competition is immense and to high standards.

"The competition gets tougher and tougher each year, as the standards keep increasing on all levels.

"We brothers will continue to improve

"This is our win."