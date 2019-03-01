Leamington FC to sign Armed Forces Covenant

Leamington Football Club will be showing its support to and solidarity with both current and former servicemen and women later this month.

The club is set to sign The Armed Forces Covenant, which represents a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

Chairman Jim Scott said: "Although a largely volunteer-led club we already employ a former serviceman additional former servicemen performing valuable voluntary roles.

"We have hosted an annual charitable event in support of the military for the past three years and are looking to further develop the support we can give to the armed forces as we continue our growth as a football club.

A presentation and signing ceremony at which senior members of the armed forces together with Leamington FC directors, local dignitaries and business leaders will be present, will take place in the clubhouse at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium on March 14.

For more about the Armed Forces Covenant click here.

