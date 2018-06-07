Leamington fundraiser Steve Atherton completes year of challenges

Over the last year Steve Atherton has been completing 56 challenges since he turned 56 to help raise awareness about homelessness. Courier reporter Kirstie Smith has been chatting to him throughout the year and even joined him for one of his running tasks. She spoke to Steve about how the 12 months have gone.

Steve Atherton from Leamington has completed his mammoth task of taking on 56 challenges in a year to help raise awareness for the homeless.

Steve Atherton during the Two Castles Run last year for his 10K in fancy dress challenge.

Steve, who now lives in Warwick, decided to take on the challenges for the year that he is 56.

He also hoped during his year to raise awareness about the homelessness issue in the Warwick district.

Since May 30 last year Steve has taken on a range of challenges including: running with 56 different people, abseiling, running the London Marathon and doing a fire walk.

Steve reached the end of his year of challenges on May 30, which was his 57th birthday.

Steve taking on his climbing wall challenge.

He said: “We made it. 56 challenges completed or attempted in the case of the unicycle. We actually managed 58.

“The year started off with plan and a list like all good ideas should but some challenges never came to fruition whilst others that I always thought were a dead cert, somehow failed to get off the ground.

“I never did get to breathe fire or shear a sheep, or introduce a band on stage, I came close, but no cigar, and as for a run with Daniel Craig – that didn’t happen. I would still like to do these and if I ever get to meet Mr Bond, I’ll let you know.

“Fire walking was a perfect end to an incredible year and although busy at times, and a little stressful, especially towards the end, when the 56-not-out idea was born on Friday 2nd December 2016, I would never imagine that the year would have had such an impact on my life and those around me.

Steve Atherton when he took part in the Birmingham Pride parade

“Many will know that I loved running with so many people over the last year and these people have made the year one that I will never forget.

“The support from family, friends, local companies and strangers who have become friends has brought me to tears many times, and I loved this quote written in my log book of runners from someone very close to me and it made me cry. ‘I may not have physically ran with you, but I have held your hand on roller coasters, swam through icy water, washed a million sets of running clothes, dressed you as woman, and watched as you knocked yourself out mentally and physically for something you believe in.’”

When asked about what his best and worst challenges were he said: “There were so many great challenges and it’s hard to pick a favourite but the London Marathon was good. It’s easy to say which was my worst and that was the roller coaster challenge.”

As well as raising awareness about the homeless situation in the Warwick district Steve has also been raising money for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands and national homelessness charity Shelter.

So far Steve has raised more than £4,500 and is hoping to hit £5,000

Lianne Kirkman from Helping Hands said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed and in awe of the effort Steve has put in over this last year to fundraise for our charity Helping Hands and Shelter.

“We can’t thank him enough. He has also done so much in terms of raising awareness of our charity but also about the local and national issues of homelessness.

“He has gone above and beyond and has had to endure not one, but 56 challenges. He has already made a huge difference in the lives of local people in need but my feeling is, he will continue to impact many lives from all he has learnt over this last year. Thank you Steve from all us at Helping Hands.”

Steve said: “I will keep posting a blog from time to time. I also plan to keep the Justgiving page open until the end of July. We might even top £5,000, which would be amazing.”

To donate to Steve’s fundraising page go to: www.justgiving.com/teams/56notout

Here is the list of Steve’s 56 challenges:

1 Be on the radio

2 work on a market stall

3 run 10k in fancy dress

4 see the sunrise and set on the longest day

5 eat a raw egg

6 get face painted

7 help at soup kitchen

8 waxing

9 fire a gun

10 cycle 100k in a day

11 open water swimming

12 triathlon

13 blind park run

14 run half marathon in fancy dress

15 squash challenge

16 drive a JCB

17 sleep on the streets

18 quiz night

19 photo challenge

20 grow a beard

21 perform solo in a show

22 run naked in the snow,

23 acro yoga

24 appear in a panto,

25 be a blind guide

26 try a new sport

27 drive a tank

28 abseil

29 climbing wall

30 make a snow angel

31 walk sunset to sunrise

32 cycle 56 miles

33 ride a roller coaster

34 trombone challenge

35 appear at a major sporting event

36 ring church bells

37 introduce artist at a venue

38 get a book signed by the author

39 Bush Tucker Challenge

40 dress up as a knight

41 London Marathon

42 no alcohol for 56 days

43 canoeing

44 run 56 times with 56 different people

45 rowing

46 drive steam powered vehicle

47 ride a Harley Davidson

48 cycle 56 miles in a day

49 colour run

50 ride a scooter

51 be a DJ live on air

52 pole challenge

53 take part in Gay Pride parade

54 ride a unicycle

55 run in 10 cities

56 fire walk