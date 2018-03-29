Leamington furniture students travel to France to learn from experts

Five Leamington students have jetted off to the south of France to learn artisan techniques from experts.

The Level 2 Furniture Craft learners from WCG spent a fortnight focussing on a variety of skills and workshops including marquetry, straw marquetry, wood carving, gilding.

Studying with professors at the Lycée des Métiers d’Arts College in Coarraze the trip was funded by Erasmus+, a European Union programme for education that offers exciting opportunities to UK students to study, work, volunteer, teach and train abroad.

Jamie Ward Curriculum Leader for Visual Arts and Performance, said: “This is the first time that we have provided our students with this opportunity to learn under specialist French art and craft professionals.

Student, Simone Chester, who took part in the visit, added: “I have been positively challenged, technically astounded and had a fantastic learning experience.”

WCG provides a range of Furniture Craft courses from entry level to a Diploma in Furniture Design and making.

