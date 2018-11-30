Leamington hairdresser named as best in Midlands at national awards

Leamington hairdresser Nicola Smyth has been confirmed as one of the Britain's best in the business after she won a prestigious award this month.

Nicola, of Nicola Smyth Award Winning Hair which also has salons in Kenilworth and Warwick, was named Midlands Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2018.

She received the title in front of 1,750 hairdressing greats alongside host and TV celebrity Rylan Clark-Neale.

The event, which saw guests celebrating into the early hours entertained by Scouting for Girls, was held at the Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel, in London.

Nicola was required to submit eight images of original hair work which was judged and awarded points for overall technical skill, creative vision and wearable, beautiful looks that pushed the boundaries of hair art.

The judging took place over two sessions and included a panel of industry peers, members of the British beauty press and legends and past winners of the British Hairdressing Awards.

Commenting on the win, Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Awards said; “For the past 34 years the British Hairdressing Awards have celebrated the very best talent, creativity and insight within our industry – and this year is no exception.

"I’d like to extend my warmest congratulations to Nicola for demonstrating fantastic technical dexterity as evidenced in the collection she submitted, and also for being such a great ambassador for British hairdressing.

“This is an industry which serves a purpose far greater than many realise.

"There not only to push creativity to its limits and offer avenues for artistic expression; but also, to provide a service that makes people feel better about themselves.

"Stylists enable clients to present the best version of themselves, helping to bolster their confidence and well-being which is why, as an industry, it is one of a few to be saving the high street and bringing footfall back into Britain’s town centres.”

The British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, celebrates the very best of British hairdressing – recognising and rewarding the creative talents of individuals and teams who make this industry one of which we can all be proud.Currently over 287,000 people work within the hairdressing, barbering and beauty industries**; contributing over £7 billionn to the UK economy each year.

“Sponsoring HJ's British Hairdressing Awards is an enormous privilege and we at Schwarzkopf Professional are delighted that we can partner with HJ in supporting and recognising the very best hairdressing talent across the UK.

"Hairdressing is an industry of endless enthusiasm and creativity and nowhere is this more evident than in the entries for these awards.

"I am absolutely delighted for the winners as they represent the pinnacle of our industry – the absolute best." says Stuart Hamid, Schwarzkopf Professional General Manager, UK and Ireland.

On collecting the award, Nicola said: “I am absolutely delighted, this is the best feeling ever.

"I’d just like to thank everyone who has supported me and I can’t wait to share this win with my salon and team.

"Thanks too to HJ and Schwarzkopf Professional for putting on such a great event – it has been the most amazing night.”

The British Hairdressing Awards have launched the careers of a host of household names: from John Freida and Nicky Clarke to TONI&GUY creative director Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck, as well as TV favourites Lisa Shepherd and Andrew Barton.

The British Hairdressing Awards took place on 26th November 2018 at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

