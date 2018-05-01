Leamington Half Marathon to be a plastic free event

Leamington Half Marathon’s organisers have agreed to do their bit for the environment by pledging to make the event ‘plastic free’.

Raceways Events has agreed to eliminate three single-use plastic items at the event and will be given ‘plastic-free champion’ as part of Surfers Against Sewage’s national Plastic Free Communities campaign.

Jo Lally, the community leader for the plastic free campaign’s steering group in Leamington and Warwick who is running in the half marathon, said: “It’s a big commitment from the team at Raceways and pioneering the way for others to follow. Having run in many events there is always a huge amount of unnecessary single use plastic items which is upsetting.

“The agreement from Raceways means the elimination of thousands of single use plastic items being used and gifted at the event.

“This is a massive win for our community and the environment and we are grateful to the team at Raceways for their care and willingness to do the right thing.

“We hope this will pave the way for others, helping businesses, event organisers and individuals to see what is possible and we believe it will put Leamington and the Leamington Spa Half marathon firmly on the map.”

Raceways Events is a community interest company based in Leamington, founded in 2009 by lifelong friends and competitive athletes Martine Verweij and Catherine O’Carroll. Since its launch, Raceways has organised more than 60 running and triathlon events in Warwickshire including the Alcester 10k, Moreton Morrell Mad Dash and Christmas Cracker, The Shakespeare Raceways Series at Long Marston as well as The Avenger middle distance triathlon at Ragley Hall and many off-road events.

www.raceways.org.uk