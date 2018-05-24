Leamington hotel to extend into disused building and open new restaurant

A hotel in the centre of Leamington will be extending into a neighbouring disused building and will open a new restaurant.

Work to extend the Premier Inn Hotel on the Parade and create a new Bar + Block restaurant will begin in late June.

From left: Bill Wareing, Chris Elliott, and Graham Hedley

The hotel, which currently has 82 bedrooms, will be extended into the adjoining 148-150 Parade building, increasing the number of bedrooms on the site to more than 100.

A new 148-cover Bar + Block restaurant will also open on the ground floor of the former bank building.

As part of the extension, the external appearance of the Grade II-listed building will remain largely unaltered. Improvements will be made to the appearance of the ground floor frontage with the reinstatement of stonework in locations that formerly contained cash machines.

Graham Hedley, Project and Programme Manager at Premier Inn who is leading the conversion of 148- 150 Parade, said: “Our Leamington Spa Premier Inn is extremely popular. On average the hotel is 90 per cent occupied throughout the year and in the busiest seasons it is often completely full.

"Extending the hotel responds to an urgent business need for us and it provides an opportunity to introduce our exciting new Bar + Block restaurant brand to Leamington.”

Whitbread, which owns the Premier Inn and Bar & Block brands, is investing more than £3.2 million in converting 148-150 Parade.

The extension will create 13 new Premier Inn bedrooms on the first and second floor, and a further six new rooms will also be created on the ground floor behind the Bar + Block.

Graham added: “We have been working closely with Warwick District Council to ensure the conversion respects the heritage of the listed building. The conversion will not change the exterior elevations of the building on the Parade and we will retain existing internal features such as moulded

cornices and fireplaces.

“The ground floor will be completely new as it has been stripped of any heritage value by the previous occupiers. Our alterations provide a positive heritage benefit and will bring a disused historic building back into productive and long-term use.”

Whitbread is expected to start work to convert the building in June and the building work is expected to take approximately 20 weeks. The new Premier Inn bedrooms and the Bar + Block restaurant will be open to customers by the end of the year.