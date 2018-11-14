Leamington In Bloom supporters receive civic recognition

Blooming lovely was the verdict of judges who visited Leamington to peruse this year’s floral displays and the efforts of those who helped secure the accolade have themselves been honoured.

The town was recently awarded gold at the Heart of England in Bloom Awards for the second year running.

Commenting on the recognition, town mayor Heather Calver said: “I am delighted that our wonderful town has secured this prestigious award for the second year running. It is a reflection of the hard work that is put into making the town such a pleasant and welcoming place to live.”

Local people and town businesses helped Leamington bloom and the town council held a presentation evening for the winners of the various categories of its photographic and horticultural competition.

The prize giving was held at the town hall and led by town mayor Cllr Heather Calver who presented the winners with their certificates and cheques.

Janette George came first with her winning picture for the Leamington in Bloom photography competition with Sarah Miners coming second and Hilary Roberts third. Entrants received certificates and various cash prizes.

Town businesses helped Leamington bloom including pubs the Newbold Comyn Arms and The Somerville Arms who won a joint gold award.

The mayor said: “The standard of the photographic and horticultural competition was of such a high standard. It was a pleasure to honour them together with those who work so hard to ensure the town has achieved yet another gold.”