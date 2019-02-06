Leamington LAMP shortlisted for autism education award

Alternative education provider Leamington LAMP has been shortlisted for a national award for the work it does with autistic children.

The school, based in Adelaide Road, is a finalist for the National Autistic Society’s Autism Professionals Awards for Inspirational Education Provision.

It was selected by an independent panel of autism specialists, who were looking for ‘high standards of innovation, creativity, impact and sustainability’.

LAMP has been developing its services since 2013 and not only helps young people from the Warwick district but also across Warwickshire.

Students undertake core subjects at GCSE and A Level as well as creative subjects such as music, art, photography, game development and theatrical makeup.

A full programme of personal, social, health and economic education is offered and it is also developing new health and fitness activities with a professional practitioner.

Carol Povey, director of the National Autistic Society’s Centre for Autism, said: “We run these awards each year to recognise and celebrate the people, projects and organisations doing amazing things for autistic children, adults, or their families.

“All the finalists should be commended for impressing the judges and standing out among so many excellent nominations.”

LAMP will find out if it has won the award at a ceremony at the National Autistic Society’s Professional Conference in Birmingham on March 7.