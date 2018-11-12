Leamington lighting up for Purple Tuesday to show support for people with disabilities

The lights of Leamington’s Royal Spa Centre and Town Hall will change to purple tomorrow (Tuesday November 13) to show the Council’s support and commitment to making shops and businesses in our district more accessible for disabled customers.

Over the past year Warwick District Council has been working with AccessAble (previously known as DisabledGo) to undertake a comprehensive access assessment of the district’s public places.

The result is that many local venues including libraries, leisure centres, restaurants, hotels, parks and tourist attractions as well as over 140 other building across the district are now included in the organisation’s online accessibility checker and guides.

As a result Warwick District has been officially recognised by AcessAble as being committed to improving accessibility for all.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Community Protection Cllr Andrew Thompson said: “As a disabled person, I know all too well that many people with access needs do not visit places of interest or town centres because of the fear of not knowing whether you are going to be able to have access or enjoyment without being unduly impaired.

"That is why I am delighted to support Purple Tuesday and would also encourage local people to visit the AccessAble online accessibility checkers where you will find detailed and comprehensive information from whether a building has level access, the width of doors, location of accessible toilets to colour contrasts and lighting.”