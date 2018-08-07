Leamington man arrested following burglary in the town

A 37-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of a burglary in the town at the weekend.

The burglary occurred at 2.28pm on Saturday (4 August) in Clapham Street.

The man was arrested yesterday evening (Monday 6 August).

He was also arrested on suspicion of the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's in Radford Road, Leamington Spa on Wednesday (1 August).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 235 of 4 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.