A Leamington man has been charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance after a van crashed into a Leamington restaurant yesterday (Monday March 26).

Charles Churchill-Davies, 29, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington Spa, was arrested after the van hit the front of Bill's in the Parade at around 5pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Churchill-Davies was bailed to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on April 9 2018.