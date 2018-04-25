Leamington man jailed after drink driving and crashing van into restaurant

A Leamington man has been jailed after he drunkenly drove a van into the front of a restaurant in the town centre.

At Warwickshire Magistrates’ court last week Charles Churchill-Davies, 29, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington, was jailed for four months, banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £115 costs for drink driving and driving without insurance.

The incident happened in The Parade on Monday March 26 at about 5pm.

Churchhill-Davies crashed the white Ford Transit van into the front of Bill’s.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

When he was arrested, a breath test showed that Davies had 174 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - a reading described in the court report as “extremely high”.

It was for this reason, and the fact he had caused the crash, that he was jailed.