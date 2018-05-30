Leamington misses out in bid for Channel 4 hub

Leamington has missed out in its bid to be the location of a new creative hub for Channel 4.

The announcement , made today, confirms that Leamington has not made the shortlist of cities and regions which were bidding to be the home of the television channel's new headquarters or one of two new hubs as part of its relocation plan.

Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and a bid from the West Midlands Combined Authority have been shortlisted as possible locations for both the national headquarters or a creative hub.

Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Nottingham, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent have been shortlisted for the hubs only.

Commenting about the announcement, on his Facebook page Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: "Extremely disappointed to see that Warwick and Leamington has not been shortlisted for Channel 4's ‘4 All the UK’ project to move their national HQ and creative hubs to the region.

"Warwick District Council submitted a bid and I am most disappointed that it was not successful.

"Channel 4 coming to Leamington would have been very beneficial to the local area and I am sure my disappointment will be shared by many residents."