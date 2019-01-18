Leamington night shelter grateful for help over Christmas

The team behind a homeless shelter in Leamington are thanking all the people who helped them over a busy Christmas period.

The LWS Night Shelter, which is currently based at the Prior’s Club in Tower Street, welcomed more than 70 guests and served more than 120 meals over eight nights across the Christmas holidays.

LWS Volunteers and Brownie Leaders with Christmas shoeboxes donated by 4th Whitnash Brownies. Photo submitted.

As well as guests the shelter also saw 58 volunteers over that time.

Susan Rutherford, co-director of LWS Night Shelter, said: “LWS opened its doors for eight nights over the Christmas holidays. Including its two usual nights at the shelter, there was a hot meal and safe place to sleep provided from December 21 to January 1.

"LWS welcomed 72 different guests over the eight days, serving at least 122 hot meals in total and providing a warm, secure environment for dozens of people to sleep in.

“We would like to thank all of our volunteers for their help in allowing us to provide this service. We had 58 volunteers in total help over the holidays, including lots of new faces. We would also like to thank all those who donated ‘reverse Advent calendars’ and other items over the holidays.

“We have been overwhelmed by all the time, effort and money people have put in to each and every donation. Finally, thank you to all those who donated food. We had so much delicious food thanks to local businesses and larger supermarkets all contributing.

“Christmas and New Year can be difficult times for our guests and we are so glad to have been able to offer some support. As always, we have been bowled over by the kindness and generosity of our community.

“Moving forward, we are always looking for more volunteers. We are particularly desperate for overnight volunteers.

“We are also recruiting for our LWS Support Group, with roles available as secretary, treasurer, events co-ordinator, donation co-ordinator and volunteer co-ordinator. The application deadline is February 15.”

To find out more about volunteering or support group roles click here or call 07590053548.