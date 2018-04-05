Leamington project that helps homeless and vulnerable blown away by Easter egg donations

A project that issued a desperate plea for Easter Eggs for their homeless and vulnerable service users were inundated with donations.

Last week staff at the Leamington Spa Way Ahead Project, which is based at the Salvation Army in Chapel Street, issued an appeal with The Courier and KWN in a bid to get donations of Easter eggs.

Ljupka Stojanovska, one of the service users, with a pile of donated Easter eggs.

The project, which provides food, support and services for people who are homeless or vulnerable, initially appealed on their Facebook page on March 13 but a couple of days before Easter Sunday, the project had no eggs.

After appeal went wide the project started to get donations pouring in leaving them with around 200 Easter eggs.

Yvonne McKinnon, project manager, said: “We had so many donations coming in we were overloaded with Easter eggs. We ended up with around 200 eggs. The Warwick Lions Club got in touch with us after seeing the appeal as said that they wanted to donate £100 of eggs. Because we were already overloaded we asked them for other items that we were desperate for and they turned up with washing powder, fabric softener, boxers, biscuits, crisps, sugar and jams, which was amazing.

“We also had a lady donate tea and coffee and another who worked at a local shop who brought in some eggs.

The Warwick Lions Club donated much-needed items to the Way Ahead Project.

“St Peter’s Church in Barford also bought us a lot of shopping. We also had a lady who runs a music school in Leamington get in touch saying she wants our project to be the charity they support in their concert this year.

“The response from the appeal was amazing.

“Our service users would like to say thank you and I would like to thank the community as they have helped provide a way of including the most vulnerable in the community.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all who donated and to The Courier and KWN.”

