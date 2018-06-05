Leamington pub owner concedes defeat in battle to display statues of heroes outside premises

Leamington pub owner Kevin Murphy has lost his ‘heroic’ battle with Warwick District Council over how his business is presented.

As part of his campaign against an order given by the council in April last year to have statues of various superhereos removed from the front of the Grade II listed Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street, Mr Murphy spent £5,000 to contest the order and even paid £35 to have his name changed to ‘Bruce Wayne Batman’ to raise the issue.

But he has now conceded defeat to the authority and will remove the statues from the front wall of the building.

He will also have to have the front of the premises repainted to white and magnolia so it is in keeping with the appearance of the area.

“There are bigger issues in Leamington this just pales into insignificance and nobody has complained to me or the council.

“It’s just a bit of fun, it adds a bit of character to the area and it would be nice if sometimes a blind eye could be turned on these type of things.”

Mr Murphy is now planning to hold a party at the bar before the statues come down.

He said there will be free food a drinks offered to people who come dressed as superheroes and that the event will raise money for a charity of the council’s choice.

He said; “It’ll be like when the Berlin Wall came down and we’ll ask the council to do something positive with the money.”