Leamington pupils add their young voices to super-choir

A chorus of approval has been given to singers from a Leamington school for their performance with a mass choir.

Children at Briar Hill Infant School took part in the Young Voices Concert in Birmingham’s Genting Arena.

Year 2 pupils sang with 6,339 other children.

The infants learnt 14 songs at school which they sang both as part of the mass choir and as backing singers for soul/jazz artists, singer-songwriter Natalie Williams, internet singing sensation 16-year-old Alfie Sheard and The M4gnets an a cappella vocal harmony and beatboxing group.