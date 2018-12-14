Leamington pupils are eyeing up future careers

Accountants, police officers, computer games designers and more offered up job advice to students at a prestigious girls’ school during a careers event.

The Kingsley School, based at Beauchamp Hall in Leamington Spa, welcomed more than 50 companies to the careers fair, where staff from various sectors set out to give advice to youngsters from Years 7 to 13, eyeing up possibilities for their future.

Among the professionals in attendance were Emma Fisher and Sarah Fisher, from Leamington based accountancy firm Burgis and Bullock.

Emma said: “Ours is an industry that can be misrepresented, people tend to think it’s all about working with numbers behind a desk, but it’s about building relationships and helping businesses realise their full potential.

“You get to develop a real understanding of how businesses work and what goes into making a successful business, which is incredibly rewarding and ensures you never stop learning. We had a lot of interest from pupils, which was great. I hope we have helped give them a positive impression about our profession.”

Companies involved included Jaguar Land Rover, Wright Hassall and Siemens, as well as independent music producers, graphic designers and authors.

Sarah Bennett, careers coordinator at the Kingsley School, said: “The event was a huge success, with a real buzz and positive atmosphere. “We had an excellent turnout from businesses and the feedback from students has been brilliant. “Our students have come away inspired and with a lot of food for thought.”