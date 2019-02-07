Leamington pupils enjoy a taste of the Oriental to mark Year of the Pig

Fortune cookies and chopsticks were the order of the day when children across Warwickshire celebrated Chinese New Year with a special lunch.

The meal was put together by school caterers Educaterers and featured delicious options such as sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese style Quorn with noodles, garden peas, carrot and Mandarin orange salad, with a pudding of sticky pineapple cake or a fresh fruit salad.

Chinese New Year lunch at Whitnash Primary

Chinese New Year is the Chinese festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar.

Pupils at Whitnash Primary School were among those enjoying the taste of the Orient.

Terry Tredget, director of Educaterers, said: “We wanted to help the children celebrate Chinese New Year in their schools with this special menu and give them a bit of a change from their usual lunch time. We work closely with our school catering teams to come up with novel ways to get their school children engaged at lunch times and enjoying an assortment of freshly prepared foods throughout the year, so our appreciation goes as always to our staff, who are our greatest asset.”

This year is the Year of the Pig.