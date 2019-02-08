Leamington record store gig for country music sensations Ward Thomas

Country music sensations Ward Thomas will be giving a performance at Head record store in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday, February 9).

They are playing at the shop in the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre from 2.40pm.

The show is part of the Hampshire duo's Road Trip Tour to promote their new album Restless Minds, which was released today (Friday, February 8).

They will be signing copies of the album after their performance.

For more information ask in store, call 883421 or visit the Head Records Facebook page online.

