Leamington Repair Cafe reaches salvage century

A community repair and salvage initiative has reached its 100th repair with a child’s wooden hammer peg toy.

The December Leamington Repair Cafe has seen the impressive milestone.

Since July a huge variety of items have been fixed and many saved from landfill thanks to the efforts of the cafe and its volunteers.

The Repair Café initiative started in the Netherlands, and is now a world-wide network, with more than 80 in the UK. In Leamington it is a partnership between the Sydni Centre at Cottage Square, Action 21 and Mental Health Together and runs monthly salvaging unwanted items and giving them a new lease of life

A spokesman said: “A carding machine was perhaps the most unusual item at the recent café. It is used to prepare wool for spinning and had become misaligned. By an amazing piece of luck a new volunteer recognised the machine even before it was fully out of its bag and was able to restore it to working order.

“A classic Dualit six-slice toaster, salvaged as a PAT test failure 20 years ago, has just toasted six perfect slices. It had been examined in November, parts were sent for, and the repair was completed at this month’s café.”

Among the other repairs were some garments, a Dyson, an antique tea caddy which needed new hinges for its lid, a camel lighter with a broken neck, a new top for a garden table – another repair continued from the previous café - using recycled wood.

The first café of the New Year will be on January 12 from 11pm to 2pm at the Sydni Centre.

Want to volunteer or need any other information? Visit the Facebook page Repair Café Leamington Spa, email repaircafeleamingtonspa@gmail.com or call Luke on 01926 422071.