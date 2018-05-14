Leamington Rugby Club to host It’s a Knockout fundraising event for Myton Hospices

The Myton Hospices is calling on community-spirited companies across the region to sign up for its inaugural It’s a Knockout competition.

The event, taking place at Leamington Rugby Club on June 29, involves giant suits, sumo penguins, slippery obstacle courses, plenty of foam and team building with a difference as contestants take on the games made famous by the classic TV show.

The family and friends of the contestants are invited to come along to soak up the atmosphere and cheer on their respective teams while enjoying the delights of several artisan food and drink stalls.

All money raised on the day will go directly to The Myton Hospices to help it continue to support terminally ill people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

But the charity needs businesses to sign up to make sure it makes as much money as possible to be able to continue providing its services free of charge.

To take part in this fantastic, fun-packed event, all company’s need to do is get together a willing team of eight contestants, all prepared to get covered in foam – and more - for the cause.

Hannah Morris, partnerships manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Many of us have fond memories of watching It’s a Knockout on television and wishing we could have to chance to prove ourselves by taking on some of the weird and wonderful challenges.

“This event way to spend an afternoon team building with colleagues while having fun, and of course to raise vital money for our hospices.”

There are only 22 team places available, so any firms wanting to get involved are advised to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Entry costs £30 per person with each team needing to raise an additional £460 in sponsorship – enough to fund an inpatient bed at one of Myton’s three hospices in Coventry, Rugby or Warwick, for one day.

A trophy will be presented to the team earning the most points on the day.

For more information contact the Corporate Fundraising team call 838817 or email corporate@mytonhospice.org, or register a team today at mytonhospice.org/knockout.