Leamington school girls welcome Guide Dogs to the classroom

Girls at The Kingsley School in Leamington have enjoyed the company of some very welcome canine visitors and their handlers from The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, who were on hand to help relieve stress for those taking mock exams.

Guide Dogs are one of the Head Girls’ chosen charities for the year alongside Myton Hospices.

The visit was one of many activities the Sixth Form Leadership Team have arranged over the past year, with cake sales, fancy dress days and a charity ball all helping to raise funds for the Leamington based charity.

With a long running connection between The Kingsley School and Guide Dogs, support for the charity dates back to the 1970’s.

Mrs Dawn Morgan, Head of Sixth Form, said: “Knowing the positive effects that dogs can have on our own wellbeing, our proactive Sixth Form Leadership Team came up with the suggestion that we should invite the organisation into school to help raise funds.

“It also allowed students and staff to benefit from interaction with the beautiful dogs.

“If you are unsure about the logistics or benefits of dogs in school then let me reassure you, it was without doubt one of the most uplifting and therapeutic hours I have ever spent, and I know that I speak for everybody involved.”

The Head Girls, who will be soon finishing their headship to focus on A-level exams, aimed to raise enough for the school to name a puppy.

Suggestions for the guide dog puppy’s name are currently being considered by students and staff.