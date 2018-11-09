Leamington schools pay tribute to the fallen

Leamington schools have been showing their respect to fallen soldiers in the run up to Remembrance Day on Sunday.

At North Leamington School in Sandy Lane its 1,400 pupils and staff gathered in the courtyard today to pay tribute to those members of the school community who bravely gave their lives while serving in the armed forces.

In the photograph we have Mrs Jerrard-Dinn, Year 4 teacher who led this project. Layla and Enrico - pupils in Year 4 and Mrs Wilson - headteacher

This included a two minute silence.

The school holds this ceremony annually.

The ceremony today was opened with an address to the school by headteacher Joy Mitchell.

She said: "“It is always very moving to stand in front of my whole school each year and witness the respect every student gives to the occasion.

"There is no other special occasion in the year when we all come together, and I am immensely proud of our ceremony each year.

"It is important that we continue to remind our school community of the great sacrifices made for us during the Great Wars but also the on-going bravery shown by service personnel around the world today.”

The names of 14 young men from the school who fell in the First World War were then read out and commemorated with an individual wooden cross placed by students next to commemorative plaques.

The plaques are a permanent reminder to the school community of the incredible bravery shown by former students who died in the First and Second World Wars.

The Last Post was also played on the Euphonium by a Year 12 student

One of the school’s head girls then read a moving poem before a commemorative wreath was layed within our Remembrance Garden.

The playing of Reveille marked the end of the ceremony.

This year to mark 100 years since the end of WW1, students hand made 100 poppies which were signed with tributes and placed around the commemorative plaques.

This added an extra special touch to the ceremony.

Pupils at Our Lady & St Teresa's Catholic Primary School produced a commemorative wall hanging.

They worked alongside school staff and craft artist Crazy Mary perfecting their sewing, printing and felting techniques to create all the intricate details of the wall hanging which will now be displayed in the school hall.

Headteacher Susie Wilson said: "We are proud to have produced such a beautiful piece of artwork to remember all those who have given their lives for us in battle.

"Year 4 teacher Mrs Jerrard-Dinn led the project and also worked with her class to produce the art installation at the front of school which was made from recycled plastic bottles.

"All children in Key Stage 2 at our school are also visiting the arboretum to extend further their understanding of the war and help extend their understanding of the importance of remembering those who gave their lives."