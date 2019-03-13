Leamington sex offender jailed for two years for breaching court order

A Leamington sex offender who breached a court order has been jailed for two years.

Zak Richard Makham-Martin, 21, of Kenilworth Road, breached his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) back in October 2018.

Zak Richard Makham-Martin.

Due to the fact he was still on licence for previous convictions for possessing and distributing indecent images of children, and a former breach of SHPO, he was recalled to prison.

He admitted possessing an internet device that he had not previously declared and initially lying to police about buying the device.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (13 March), he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Sexual harm prevention orders were introduced in 2015 and are designed to prevent someone convicted or suspected of a sexual offence from doing something in particular, such as coming into contact with children or accessing the internet without appropriate permission.

The orders can be made by the magistrates' or crown court.

Police offender manager Jon Burford said: "Sexual harm prevention orders are a powerful tool that help us to manage the behaviour of dangerous sexual offenders as well as protecting vulnerable people.

"As can be seen from this case, police and probation will work together to ensure anyone who breaches an order will face the consequences.

"Breaching a sexual harm prevention order is a serious offence that can carry a significant prison sentence.

"Markham-Martin would have been in no doubt he was breaching his order and he is now paying the price for this."