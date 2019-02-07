Leamington singers raise voices for baby hospice

A Leamington based choir group has donated more than £3,800 to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice following two fundraising concerts.

Midland Voices Day Time Choirs made the gift, the result of ticket sales, refreshment proceeds and well supported raffles from performances by Leamington Singers and Balsall Singers.

The £3,846 amassed brings the collection choirs total to date raised for charity to well over £80,000.

Midland Voices raise money

Representatives of the charity spoke at the respective concerts and thanked Barry, the choir and the audience for their support.

The concerts had the same basic programme ranging from Beatles Medleys to classical pieces like Sanctus from the Armed Man, together with solos and ensemble acts drawn from the two local daytime choirs.

The choirs were well received by the sell-out audiences and everyone had a great time. Barry explained that the singers come from all walks of life and all are welcome, there are no auditions, and it’s a lively fun atmosphere.

Zoe’s Place volunteer Judy Warner was presented with a cheque from choirs musical director Barry Todd. during a recent rehearsal.

Midland Voices have supported Zoe's Place Baby Hospice

Judy spoke to the choir about the important work done by the charity and how the hospice needs to raise £1.4 million a year, adding: “Every penny raised will be spent towards care and support services. It’s possible the funds will help furnish our new Hive building recently built for therapy treatments.”