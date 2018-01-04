Leamington Slimming World consultants get close to Peter Andre

A group of Slimming World Consultants from Leamington Spa have been congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

The team met Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Mr Andre attended the awards to support the Slimming World consultants who had taken part in Cancer Research UK’s annual charity campaign - The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions - raising a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

Warwickshire Slimming World consultant, Michelle Caswell, said: ““Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as Consultants.

“Now we’re heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Leamington Spa to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet the Slimming World Consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “It was an honour to be invited to present the awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out. Each of them was an inspiration.”