Leamington stained glass masterpiece to feature in new art book

Holy Trinity church in Leamington Spa is featured in a new book capturing the beauty of pre-Raphaelite stained glass church windows.

A picture of The Virtuous Woman at Holy Trinity is among more than 500 images of windows from UK churches contained in the lavishly–illustrated and photographed book. Damozels and Deities, is a 400-page volume is written by art historian William Waters, a world authority on Pre-Raphaelite stained glass, including the artists Matthew Maris, who designed The Virtuous Woman, and Birmingham-born Edward Burne-Jones.

All the photographs have been taken by an award-winning architectural photographer from Worcestershire, Alastair Carew-Cox.

The book traces the development of stained glass windows as an art form in the three decades 1870 to 1898 - the Victorian era.

Mr Carew-Cox, who has worked as an architectural photographer for 35 years, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to work on Damozels and Deities.

“The Virtuous Woman in Holy Trinity Church is a fine example of that Pre-Raphaelite artistry and I hope the book stimulates interest in the work of Burne-Jones.”

“Burne-Jones designed the stained glass windows in Birmingham Cathedral where a project has just been launched to raise funds to clean and restore his work.”

Birmingham Cathedral’s Heritage Manager, Jane McCardle, said: “At Birmingham Cathedral we are the guardians of some of the best Victorian stained-glass in the world. “We are fortunate and thankful to have access to Alastair’s flawless photography to represent Burne-Jones’ remarkable designs.”

Holy Trinity’s The Virtuous Woman is dedicated to the memory of Henrietta Wilgress Donald, paid for by her husband, William Wilgress Donald, a woollen merchant, who in 1913 was made Mayor of Leamington.

Damozels and Deities is published by Seraphim Press, on sale at £60.