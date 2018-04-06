Leamington street party raises a cheer for Bill, 90, and £6,000 for Myton Hospices

Community spirited Leamington residents have presented the proceeds of their annual street party to a town charity.

Neighbours in Leam Terrace threw a massive street party for their oldest inhabitant, Bill Goss, raising over £6,000 for Myton Hospice.

Mandy Beck, landlady of the New Inn, who helped to host the event in July 2017 said: “Bill’s one of our regulars and we knew he was celebrating his 90th birthday and wanted to do something extra special.

“The annual event started in 2012 and this was the most successful yet with Thomas Flavell Solicitiors and JLR contributing prizes and donations.”

Birthday-boy Bill said: “I was happy to be the centre of attention for the day but I may have been the first to bed.”

The street was closed off for a host of activities including a dog show, charity auction, penalty shoot-out and even a novelty veg competition.

Plans are taking shape for this year’s June 30 fundraiser all with a World Cup flavour.