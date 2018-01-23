Learn more about Kenilworth's unsung heroes at new event in February

Kenilworth residents have been invited to the first ever 'Kenilworth Community in Action' event, which aims to showcase all the work of the town's voluntary organisations which often goes under the radar.

The event will be held at the Kenilworth Methodist Church in Priory Road on Saturday February 10. The morning activities, from 10am to 1.30pm, will be aimed at current volunteers and community groups to see how they can collaborate better, and the afternoon, from 1.30 to 4pm will be aimed at educating the public.

Attendees will be able to meet Kenilworth's community groups, voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises. Most will have stalls during the afternoon and will be on hand to talk to people about their activities.

Kenilworth Community in Action will be the first event of its kind in Kenilworth, and was created due to concerns over how well voluntary groups were getting the message out about their work.

The event is a joint venture organised by people from different community groups with the support of Kenilworth Methodist Church.

One of the organisers is Jan Burnell of Kenilworth All Together Greener, who asked many Kenilworth organisations back in November 2017 if they were interested in doing an event like this.

After many of them were in favour, she now hopes plenty of people will come along on the day to see the work these organisations perform in Kenilworth, and that the day will encourage more people to join a group.

Jan said: "There's a lot going on in Kenilworth under the surface that people don't know about. This is a great opportunity to see what's going on.

"We've not done anything like this before. We're trying to do something that brings all the voluntary societies and special interest groups in Kenilworth together. There are all sorts of groups in Kenilworth interested in all sorts of things

"We wanted to get everybody to put their head above the parapet and make a resolution to keep in touch with each other."

One of the more high-profile speakers at the event will be Warwickshire County Council's joint managing director Monica Fogarty, who will give a talk at 2pm about the opportunities presented by Kenilworth's new railway station when it opens in February.

Another important speaker will be Michelle Brodie from Groundwork, who will talk about the HS2 Community and Environment Fund. The fund is available to communities to help with the disruption that will be caused by the line's construction.

The full itinerary for the day can be seen here

Entry is free, but anyone wishing to attend the morning conferences should email Jan Burnell at janburnell@metronet.co.uk or head to the 'Kenilworth Community in Action' event on Facebook and clicking the event box to say they are ‘going’.