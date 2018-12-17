Leek Wootton will get Santa visit after cancellation fears

Leek Wootton will be visited by Santa Claus tonight (Monday) despite fears his trip to the village may have to be cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

Kenilworth Round Table, who organises Santa's route, warned Leek Wootton may have to be missed out this year unless more people came forward to help.

But in a Facebook post on Sunday December 16, the organisation said it was now able to visit the village after volunteers helped Santa complete his journey around Kenilworth in time.

Kenilworth Round Table has been approached for further comment.