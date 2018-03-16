Lights, camera and action for Southam classic car company

A film created by two county businesses - one from Southam and one from Stratford - has drawn crowds at a Paris classic car show.

Southam-based AH Spares is the leading worldwide distributor of quality British-made parts for the classic Austin-Healey car.

The company, which celebrated their 45-year anniversary last year, recently invested in new machinery to make more parts in-house.

They wanted to give their customers and other classic car enthusiasts a look behind the scenes at their workshop, so they chose Stratford’s Definition Media to make a short film showing the process.

AH Spares director, Rebecca Kemsley, said: “Our customers are based all over the world and we wanted to give them a snapshot of our manufacturing processes.

“We’re experts and are already trusted among Healey owners so we thought we’d shout about it.”

Martin Phillis, Director of Definition Media, said: “We love working with British manufacturers, so I was delighted to be involved in this project.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome - the film puts a focus on the skills of the staff and shows how much pride they take in their work.”

Definition also created a French version to be used at classic car trade show Salon Retro Mobile in Paris , adding a new dimension to their exhibition stand and attracting crowds of visitors.

Rebecca added: “Definition Media surpassed our expectations.

“They really got to know us and have produced a professional film that shows the essence of us and what we do.”

The film got nearly 2,000 YouTube views in the first week.

To view the film www.ahspares.co.uk/News/2018/02/AH-Spares-Keeping-a-Legacy-Alive/