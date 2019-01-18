Long Itchington runner taking on first ever marathon for cancer charity

A Long Itchington runner is aiming to raise money for a cancer charity by running a marathon for the first time.

Sarah Toon, who joined Leamington running group ‘Run Like a Girl’ two years ago, will be taking on the London Marathon in April for Children with Cancer.

Sarah is hoping businesses will sponsor her running top

Sarah said the cause was close to her heart after her friend’s child suffered from the disease.

If all goes well, she then hopes to take on a 52-mile ultra-marathon in June.

Sarah said: “Training’s going really well. The weather’s a bit cold, but it’s been great so far.”

Sarah is also running the marathon as a personal challenge.

After suffering a seizure out of the blue, Sarah set herself challenges as part of her recovery.

Last year, Sarah managed to run every half marathon in Warwickshire.

And now the London Marathon and the ‘Race to the Tower’ ultra-marathon in the Cotswolds in June are next on her list.

She said: “That’s more of a mental challenge than a physical one for me - I’ll have to run through the night.”

Sarah is aiming to raise £1,500 for Children with Cancer before the marathon on Sunday April 22.

She is organising two quizzes to raise funds - one at the Two Boats pub in Long Itchington, and a later one in Coventry. She hopes to hold the quizzes in February, but is currently unsure of the exact dates.

She also hopes local businesses will be able to sponsor her running top.

Anyone wishing to donate to Sarah’s cause should visit her fundraising page here

And any business willing to sponsor Sarah should contact her by emailing sarah.toon@alsterskelley.com