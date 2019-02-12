Love Is All Around Leamington town centre thanks to music video

Retailers have shown their love for Leamington by performing in a music video to promote shopping in the town.

The Love Is All Around video, produced by BID Leamington and launched yesterday (Monday, February 11), is part of the Love Leam campaign and features staff from more than 20 shops and businesses.

It was posted on BID's social media pages recently and has already proven popular with many people sharing it.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “We first did a video with retailers in December with ten stores singing our version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas as a way to encourage people to shop locally.

“It was such a hit on social media where it was viewed over 15,000 times and reached more than 40,000 people. “The retailers loved it so we decided to do it again for Love Leam and we got more than twice as many traders wanting to be involved.”

Various activities will be taking place throughout Love Leam, which runs until the end of March and will include International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day.

www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk