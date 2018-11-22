Luminate Leamington to light up town next weekend

Thousands of children and their parents are again expected to light up Leamington town centre for the annual Lantern Parade on Sunday (December 2).

The parade, inspired by the Lights of Leamington festival which took place in the town in the 1950s and 1960s, starts at Jephson gardens at about 5pm and will now go by the new name Luminate Leamington.

Leamington Lantern Parade'Photo by Jamie Gray.

Participants are invited to wander around the park in the afternoon and enjoy the activities leading up to the procession which ends with carols at the clock tower.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington which organises the event, said: “The Lantern Parade has become a much-loved date in the town’s calendar, particularly with families, and with the works taking place at the Royal Pump Room Gardens this year, we felt it was a great opportunity to take it back to where it all began – and to a new level.

“It may be nearly 60 years since the last Lights of Leamington but the fond memories certainly live on and we hope Luminate Leamington will celebrate the magic of the past and the present by bringing together spectacular illuminations and lanterns.”

A final lantern making workshop will take place at Temperance in Bath Street on Saturday December 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Lantern making packs are available to buy from the BID Leamington office at 35c Park Court off Park Street in Leamington.

For more information click here.