The northbound side of the M40 motorway between junction 12 and 13 (Gaydon and Warwick) was a standstill due to an accident but lanes have now re-opened.

Highways England is reporting that traffic had stopped due to a collision and oil spillage .

All vehicles involved had been moved onto the hard shoulder but lane closures were in place due to the cleanup operation.

Motorists are being advised of the delay, which could currently add up to a hour to journey times.