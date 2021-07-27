Main road between Leamington and Southam is set to be reopened by HS2 at the end of the month

The main road between Leamington and Southam will be re-opened at the end of the month.

HS2 has announced that it will re-open the A425 Leamington Road on Saturday (July 31) pending a final safety inspection.

A section of the road has been closed since late October 2020 while work on the HS2 high-speed rail line has been taking place in the area.

The A425 Leamington Road in Southam

HS2 had announced in April that the work would take up to a year longer than it had originally intended only to then 'go back to its original plan' with this re-opening taking place as scheduled.