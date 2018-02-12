Major Common Lane roadworks linked to 93-home plan start today

Major roadworks on Common Lane as part of a 93-home plan on land nearby are set to start today (Monday February 12).

Workers from Galliford Try are planning to widen the narrow access to the 'Crackley Triangle' site, which lies between the two existing bridges over the railway and Kenilworth Greenway on Common Lane.

The Crackley Triangle site off Common Lane

The work is expected to last six months.

A concrete structure will be built into the Greenway to allow the access to be widened so vehicles can drive in and out of the site more easily.

Once this has been set up, three-way signals will be used to direct traffic on Common Lane, although these will not be used during peak times (7.30 to 9.30am and between 3 and 6pm on weekdays). There may also be night closures.

Other works will include widening the road and improving the existing bridges.

Changes to the 93-home plan was only just voted through by Warwick District Council's planning committee at a meeting in January 2017.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2014.