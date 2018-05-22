Major plans to regenerate area around canal near Leamington

A developer is set to reveal major plans to regenerate the area around part of the Grand Union Canal in Leamington.

Althorpe Street Developments Ltd want to build accommodation, buildings for employment and open space for the public in the project next to the canal by Althorpe Street in south Leamington.

What the proposed development could look like

The group was formed by businesses based in Althorpe Street, who expressed mutual concern over the future of the area.

They want the project to bring regeneration by raising security, providing employment space, parking, and waste management.

Charles Robinson, Planning Associate at Rickett Architects who designed the scheme, said the area : "We’re proud of our town. We want to address some key issues and make better use of the resources we have by providing employment space, public space and accommodation.

"Local residents have a right to feel safe. This development will not only give peace of mind but has been designed to enhance direct pedestrian access to the canal side for members of the public.

"We hope to create a ripple effect that will continue through the canal side and open up more regeneration opportunities for the benefit of all.”

A public consultation will take place on Thursday May 31 where residents will be invited to view and comment on the proposed development.

The plans will be submitted to Warwick District Council some time after the consultation.