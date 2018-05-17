Major work on Europa Way to start next week

A 500-space park and ride and a new dual carriageway are among the programme of works scheduled for Europa Way.

The first initial road improvement schemes that are part of the Europa Way Corridor Improvement Programme are expected to start on Monday - and last for over a year.

The road links Leamington and Warwick with the M40

The first scheme will take place between Olympus Avenue and the Shires Retail Park roundabout, which will involve a new signalised junction to provide access to the new Myton Green development, as well as widening approximately 450 metres of Europa Way.

This is expected to start on May 21, but with the initial work being carried out away from the highway and without traffic controls. A 40mph speed limit has already been introduced for the initial scheme, which will take about 13 months to complete.

A second scheme south of the Gallows Hill roundabout, which involves creating a signalised junction and widening approximately 400 metres of Europa Way, is expected to start at the end of June. The junction will provide access to the developments located either side of Europa Way.

These schemes form part of a larger programme of works to improve Europa Way including: upgrading Europa Way to dual carriageway between the M40 and Shires Retail Park roundabout; upgrading junctions along Europa Way and the wider corridor; a 500-space Park and Ride facility near the M40; and cycling and walking infrastructure.

The programme has been developed alongside the Warwick District Local Plan which has allocated about 4,500 homes to be built along the Europa Way corridor by 2029.

It is being delivered through developer-led and funded schemes and county council-led schemes, and the Europa Way scheme is being funded through £3.6 million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership and developer contributions.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The programme of improvements for Europa Way will help people get to the places they need to be and will benefit both residents and businesses in the area.

“The construction works will inevitably create some travel disruption and so we ask motorists for patience while we complete this work to improve this important gateway to Warwick and Leamington.”

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for development, added: “These improvements will help to achieve the district’s housing requirements whilst tackling the congestion issues on Europa Way which have frustrated road users for many years.

“This ambitious development around Europa Way will include, not only improvements to the transport infrastructure, but will also see funding for three new primary schools, a secondary school, new health and GP facilities, leisure facilities, new footpaths and cycle ways as well as a 62-hectare country park along the Tach Brook.”